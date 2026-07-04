Belarus Significantly Strengthens Its Presence in Eastern and Southeast Asia

New high-level political agreements will bolster the economy, create new jobs, and boost Belarusian exports. Over the course of the week, Alexander Lukashenko was abroad. After a visit to Russia, the Belarusian leader traveled to China, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

Of course, as is traditional, such a lengthy trip was accompanied by a mass of conspiracy theories — from “ultimatums from Putin” to “special support for friend Xi.” But as the Eastern proverb says: the caravan moves on while the dogs bark.

The Southeast Asian region exceeds 700 million people. Add to that the Chinese market with its 1.5 billion population — this is an enormous hub for our goods and competencies. We are entering it with an impeccable reputation and relying on our strategic partners.

Main High-Level Statements and Key Results of the Presidential Tour

25,000 kilometers in the air — a total of a full day in flight — four countries. From Russia to China, then to Indonesia, and finally to Myanmar.

The Belarusian President’s extended trip generated a great deal of noise even before it began. Because the specific countries to be visited were not announced in advance, as usual, some people’s imaginations ran wild: “He’s disappeared,” “He’s fled,” and so on. Such is the nature of the President’s work abroad: seeing nothing but the halls where negotiations take place, then immediately boarding the plane for the next country. Our own people will learn about the results. And for some time not responding to fakes is also a test. Although we do not rule out that Alexander Lukashenko will still comment on them.

Our President has reached agreements. Those who wanted to go to Bali will now be able to do so without visas. And if heading to the capital of Indonesia, then by direct flight. And to ensure there is something to buy tickets and other things with, our President discussed new opportunities for our enterprises and exporters.

A great future awaits gifted students who demonstrate serious results in chemistry and biology. There will be new enrollments under the Belarusian-Chinese program in the specialty “Biotechnology.”

In Myanmar, a Belarusian embassy is opening — in a country that is waiting for our products, goods, and technologies.

The Belarusian President’s major trip has brought very solid results.

Working Visit of Lukashenko to China

First, from Russia, our President flew to China. As has been said many times: “Like coming home,” Alexander Lukashenko remarked.

Given the intensity of contacts and the level of relations, the countries are closer than ever. We share identical views on the world order and work together without restrictions.

By all indicators — trade, investment, exports — China is our second ally after Russia.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that he greatly values the positive assessment of relations between Minsk and Beijing given by the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China. “This is what we talked about with you and, perhaps, to some extent dreamed of on the eve of this global cooperation between Belarus and the People’s Republic of China,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

One example of successful interaction between Minsk and Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko called the Great Stone Industrial Park, where the majority of foreign investments come from Chinese companies. “We are ready to act in this regard,” he assured.

The head of state also spoke about industrial cooperation between Belarus and China. Earlier, 2026 and 2027 were declared the Years of Industrial Cooperation between Belarus and China. “I am grateful to you for supporting the current year and the next as an initiative for the development of industry and industrial cooperation between the two countries.”

“In all areas of economic development, Belarus uses your technologies,” Alexander Lukashenko noted. “We are satisfied with the level of these technologies and the quality of the products we receive today.”

“We constantly exchange views with you on the international agenda and the situation in the region. I constantly inform you about this. I think we should continue these contacts further,” the President added.

Xi Jinping: Relations Between Belarus and China Are at a Historic Peak

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China:

“It is a great pleasure to receive you again, my dear friend. I am very glad to see you. We meet and communicate often, conducting substantive dialogue on a wide range of issues in a very timely manner. China and Belarus are ironclad friends. The relations between our countries have withstood all the tests of international turbulence. And our friendship is only growing stronger. Our cooperation with you is multifaceted, keeps pace with the times, and constantly brings new results. In international affairs, we also maintain close contact. I have come to the conclusion that current Belarusian-Chinese relations are experiencing a historic peak.”

Cooperation with China in Figures

Currently, trade turnover between the countries amounts to nearly 9 billion dollars. Another three billion dollars is in services. Exports have doubled, as have direct investments. This year and next have been declared the Years of Industrial Cooperation. Emphasis is also placed on direct cooperation between regions.

By the way, during the first Belarusian-Chinese regional forum, contracts were signed for investments totaling about 1 billion dollars.

Dmitry Mosyakov, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Head of the Center for Southeast Asia, Australia, and Oceania at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences:

“Alexander Lukashenko began building independent relations with China almost at the end of the 1990s — beginning of the 2000s. Even then, he met with Jiang Zemin, then with Hu Jintao, and later the mayor of Beijing visited Minsk. That is, the history of relations between Belarus and China is not just the history of relations between Xi Jinping and Alexander Lukashenko — it is a very long history of mutual cooperation. It turns out that China and Belarus have common views on a number of international problems. Belarus acts as a consistent ally and supports both Chinese initiatives and various Chinese actions on the international arena. In turn, China supports Belarus because it sees in it a country that is ideologically close, with a common view on international problems or very similar approaches to those in Beijing. And this is very valuable, it is very important, because in Beijing they value countries that have common approaches to key international problems.”

Official Visit of Lukashenko to Indonesia

From China — on an official visit — to Indonesia. It was literally a reception at the highest level. Board No. 1 approached Jakarta accompanied by fighters of the Indonesian Air Force.

During the personal meeting, the leader of that country showed the whole world how he intends to work with Belarus.

The greeting and honors extended to our leader underscore enormous respect. The politicians agreed on visa-free travel, the launch of direct flights, and the opening of an embassy. A five-year roadmap was approved and seven key agreements were signed. Some of them will allow trade turnover to be increased to half a billion dollars.