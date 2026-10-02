Belarus Will Always Hold to a Common Course with Russia, Lukashenko Says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told heads of delegations at a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that Belarus will always remain committed to a common course with Russia, BelTA reported.

“Two words, so that you understand my position on the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Russian President Vladimir Putin] and I often discuss this subject. Our approaches are more carefully weighed, because both he and I know what is happening on the line of contact. In the end, he and I are ‘co-aggressors.’ We have one question, which we sometimes discuss in jest: who is the greater ‘aggressor’ — me or him,” Lukashenko said.

“Of course, I have certain particularities in how I assess the conflict in Ukraine. I told President Putin this openly: I have my own understanding of particular aspects of the conflict in Ukraine, but we will always be committed to our common course. If you, the leadership of Russia, take a decision, we will always be with you, despite our particular understanding of what is happening there. We have never been traitors,” the Belarusian leader said.