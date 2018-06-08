Belarus and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development engage in effective partnership

President Alexander Lukashenko has met with the Bank's Vice-President for Policy and Partnership Alain Pilloux. In recent years, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has become one of the major direct investors to our country, actively participating in the reform of the national banking system, the pharmaceutical industry, helping medium and small businesses, investing in energy efficiency and management of state enterprises. 2 years ago, the bank adopted a four-year strategy for Belarus, which recognizes the increase in the level of international openness of the country and for the second year in a row the European Bank improves the forecast for GDP growth of our country. It shows interest in cooperation with Minsk and intends to invest millions of dollars in the national economy. A high degree of trust in cooperation determines the reputation of partners.

Belarus joined the Organization in 1992. Over 25 years of partnership about two billion euro has been invested.

The European partners note: the Belarusian business is becoming more mature. New resources are directed to decisions that are consistent with the nation-wide position.

Every new meeting is not just an opportunity to evaluate current projects. Since 2016, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has adopted a four-year strategy for Belarus, which recognizes the increase in the level of international openness of the country.

Positive political background around Belarus is as a guarantor of stability in the region, where the bank conducts its main work, and the economic effect of projects implemented in Belarus. All this explains the high degree of trust in our relations.

Only in 2017, under the 14 projects, Belarus received 163 million euro. This is more than a year earlier, but still does not reach the record of 2013, when the profitable loans amounted to a quarter of a billion euro. According to the adopted business strategy in Belarus, the bank intends to invest annually in the national economy.