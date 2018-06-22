Belarus and EU ready to further develop mutual cooperation

The state and prospects of the Belarus-EU relations were discussed at a meeting of President Alexander Lukashenko and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Khan. The Belarusian President highly appreciated the role of the European Commissioner in the normalization of the Belarus-EU relations. Referring to the topic of the documents on partnership between Belarus and the EU, which are being prepared for signing, the President noted that their basis should be precisely trade and economic relations. The President especially stressed that Minsk was always a good transit point for Europe. In return, Minsk is hoping for the same – greater openness and a desire to strengthen economic ties.