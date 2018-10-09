Belarus to do its utmost to resolve conflicts in European region

This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with the OSCE Secretary General.

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger is in Belarus to take part in the international high-level conference "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" and to discuss the state and prospects of Belarus-OSCE relations

The organization has a high degree of confidence in Minsk platform, it often chooses this location for holding large-scale forums under the auspices of the OSCE. For example, last July hundreds of experts from forty countries gathered in Minsk to think about how to make Europe and the world safer. The forum opened by the Head of the Belarusian State. These days the conversation about security will continue again in Minsk.

The main theme of the international conference, which opens today, will be the prevention and fighting terrorism in the digital age. Representatives of the MFA, defense departments, special services, parliaments and diplomatic corps will discuss fight against terrorism with a focus on high-tech and public-private partnerships in this area.