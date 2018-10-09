3.42 RUB
Belarus to do its utmost to resolve conflicts in European region
This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with the OSCE Secretary General.
OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger is in Belarus to take part in the international high-level conference "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" and to discuss the state and prospects of Belarus-OSCE relations
The organization has a high degree of confidence in Minsk platform, it often chooses this location for holding large-scale forums under the auspices of the OSCE. For example, last July hundreds of experts from forty countries gathered in Minsk to think about how to make Europe and the world safer. The forum opened by the Head of the Belarusian State. These days the conversation about security will continue again in Minsk.
The main theme of the international conference, which opens today, will be the prevention and fighting terrorism in the digital age. Representatives of the MFA, defense departments, special services, parliaments and diplomatic corps will discuss fight against terrorism with a focus on high-tech and public-private partnerships in this area.
Belarus actively participates in the work of all OSCE’s main and subsidiary bodies, including the Parliamentary Assembly. At the initiative of Minsk, many landmark documents have been adopted including resolutions on combating trafficking in human beings, green and digital economy, the protection and promotion of human rights. The Conference "Preventing and Countering Terrorism in the Digital Age" is another contribution of Belarus to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding. Alexander Lukashenko invited the Secretary General of Thomas Greminger to attend the meeting of the main group of the Munich Security Conference.
