3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus interested in experience of Council of Europe in field of local self-government
This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.
Our history of cooperation at the regional level can be useful for the European community. The development of local connections in Belarus is given a lot of attention. Throughout the chain, there is tight control at all levels in all spheres from personnel policy to the development of small settlements.
Gudrun Mosler-Törnström gave a lecture today for the students of the Academy of Management on the importance of quality local government. In turn, the students note that they, as future managers who are obliged to ensure effective work, find this meeting really useful. They will be able to apply the information in practice.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All