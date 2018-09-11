PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus interested in experience of Council of Europe in field of local self-government

This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

Our history of cooperation at the regional level can be useful for the European community. The development of local connections in Belarus is given a lot of attention. Throughout the chain, there is tight control at all levels in all spheres from personnel policy to the development of small settlements.

Gudrun Mosler-Törnström gave a lecture today for the students of the Academy of Management on the importance of quality local government. In turn, the students note that they, as future managers who are obliged to ensure effective work, find this meeting really useful. They will be able to apply the information in practice.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All