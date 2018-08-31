Day of personnel decisions in Palace of Independence

The Head of State has appointed heads of ministries, major state organizations, local authorities, as well as diplomatic employees of the external vector of the Belarusian policy.

Thus, Victor Karankevich was appointed Minister of Energy, and Maxim Yermolovich - Minister of Finance.

After the appointment of Igor Lyashenko the vice-premier, there was a vacancy of the chairman of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry. The President gave his consent to the appointment of Andrei Rybakov as chairman of the company. In a conversation with the new leaders, the President described his approach to appointing high-ranking officials.

Personnel changes touched the vertical of the executive power and some enterprises. Traditionally Alexander Lukashenko personally meets and talks with the new chairmen of district executive committees. The President has approved the appointment of Yelena Aleksina as the Chairperson of the Gomel District Executive Committee. Yuri Gorlov will head the Molodechno District. Denis Kolesen will be the Chairman of Stolbtsy District. The Head of State also approved the appointment of Dmitry Martinovich as the Chairman of Bykhov District Executive Committee. Leonid Zasemchuk will head Klimovichi District. Alexander Rogozhnik has been appointed the Director General of Minsk Motor Plant. Irina Zarembovskaya will be the director of Brest Electric Lamp Plant.

One of the main demands of Alexander Lukashenko is the work with people and discipline.