Big personnel day at Palace of Independence

Today, the names of the new leaders of local authorities, major organizations, government bodies, universities and diplomatic missions have been announced.

Vladimir Semashko has been appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Russia. He will also be part-time plenipotentiary representative of Belarus to the CIS Economic Council and the CSTO, special representative on integration cooperation in the framework of the Union State, the EAEU, the CIS, the CSTO. This is the most important appointment with a view to a new impetus to economic cooperation.

Until August 2018, Vladimir Semashko served as Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, and before that he had served as First Deputy Prime Minister. In the government, he oversaw the spheres of industry and the fuel and energy complex. The main task of the new ambassador is to work actively to bring the balance of foreign trade with Russia to positive indicators.

Alexander Ponomarev has been appointed Belarus' Ambassador to Hungary and concurrently to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our diplomatic mission in Syria is headed by Yuri Sluka. His area of ​​responsibility also includes Jordan and Lebanon. Andrei Rzheussky will represent the interests of Belarus in India and part-time in Sri Lanka. The benchmark for all diplomats is the development of relations taking into account the economic interests of Belarus.

Today, Gennady Solovey became the first deputy chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee. Nikolai Korotin received the same position in Mogilev region.

Chechersk District Executive Committee is now headed by Yuri Derkachev. Andrei Baranovsky is now the chairman of the Oktyabr Regional Executive Committee. Oleg Bykov has become the chairman of Shumilino Regional Executive Committee. Ivan Rebkovets has been approved for the position of head of the Pinsk City Executive Committee.