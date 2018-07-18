Situation at Belarusian customs analyzed by President

The working schedule of the Head of State today included a couple of public events. First, Alexander Lukashenko met with Senator Mariana Shchetkina, and then heard out a report of Chairman of the State Customs Committee Yuri Senko. Top on the agenda of the meeting were budget revenues, foreign trade promotion, law enforcement and optimization of customs agencies. Yuri Senko told reporters how the customs service is gearing up for the 2nd European Games and other forthcoming international sports events in Belarus.

In particular, the checkpoints in different directions are being modernized to meet such a flow of fans and guests. After modernization the capacity of freight transport will double, there will also be additional lanes and customs corridors. The system of video surveillance and automatic fixation of transport will be completely updated. The speed of data transfer will increase, which means the time of customs clearance will be reduced.