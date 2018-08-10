3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Head of state starts working visit to southern region with visit to children's regional hospital in Gomel
Modernization of the medical institution was held on the instruction of Alexander Lukashenko and lasted 2.5 years. After reconstruction, the area of the clinic tripled. Now, more than half a thousand patients can be accommodated here. The new complex united the entire pediatric service of Gomel. Diseases are diagnosed in children of any age in this hospital. Magnetic resonance and computed tomography are available here as well as the unique for the region examination methods. Annually more than 20 thousand children come here for medical help. Alexander Lukashenko inspected the new departments, talked to the patients of the clinic. The President drew special attention of the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the region on a prudent approach to the issues of staffing of medical facilities.
An endoscopic department and a department of pediatric orthopedics have been organized in the hospital in Gomel. Thanks to two modern integrated operating rooms, telemedicine becomes possible here: experts from other cities and even countries will be able to participate in the process on-line. A lot has been done, but Alexander Lukashenko considers it necessary to quickly equip the clinic with the necessary modern equipment.
During the working trip there is an opportunity to assess the social and economic development of the Gomel region as a whole. The President was interested in the progress of implementation of major projects and the results of the production sphere. Alexander Lukashenko visited the plant Gomselmash and studied the prospects for the development of the enterprise. In the next few years the enterprise shall improve the quality and produce new models of equipment faster.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All