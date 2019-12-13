Dmitry Mezentsev presents Alexander Lukashenko with book with topographic maps of provinces of 1866

Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian diplomat, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev today. The meeting was about the development of relations between the countries. It is important to maintain the dynamics of contacts in all areas. The pandemic suspended the discussion of the integration agenda, but now the countries have made significant progress in resolving bilateral issues. The main thing is to observe an equal partnership basis. It is expected that the next personal meeting of the Presidents will take place in the near future in Moscow.



Dmitry Mezentsev congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his recent birthday and presented him with a book with topographic maps of Vitebsk, Grodno, Minsk and Mogilev provinces, edited in 1866. "This is another confirmation of the fairness of the borders of Belarus, including the answer to all those who look differently," the diplomat said.



