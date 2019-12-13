Report to President: work of aviation industry, road construction, alternative product delivery

The state of affairs in the transport sector was discussed today at the Palace of Independence. The President met with the head of the Ministry of Transport and the relevant Deputy Prime Minister. The industry plays an important role in the Belarusian economy. And the transit status of the country contributes to the profitability of the transport sector. "And this is a remedy against any sanctions," believes Alexander Lukashenko. In other words, with such geography, as in Belarus, one can and should earn despite the external pressure. This year the industry is doing well: its share in the GDP has been kept at the level of 6%. In fact, it is half of the revenues the country received from the export of services. The President insists: it is important to use the road potential to the maximum, even if this year it is more difficult than usual. In May, European carriers' flights over Belarus were stopped. Belavia had to suspend flights to many Western destinations. The sanctions also affected the implementation of important infrastructure projects. But Alexander Lukashenko is sure: this is a window of new opportunities.

President to the Minister of Transport: you have to ensure the normal functioning of the industry

Road construction is under close control. There will be no need to revise the road reconstruction program in the country. According to the Head of the Ministry of Transport, the financial sources for the implementation of major projects to replace the European ones have already been found, so the deadlines will not have to be dramatically delayed. But the President demands to pay more attention to the local roads. The roads in the republic are almost put in order, but the rural areas still need a lot of work. As a result, only this year at least a thousand kilometers of local roads should be repaired. In particular, by the end of the year it is planned to finish the reconstruction of the roads linking the capital with Smolevichi, Slutsk and Soligorsk, and the road from Brest to the border with Poland. Financing all road works is not a problem.

Another principal demand of Alexander Lukashenko was barrier-free access of Belarusian goods to foreign markets (in response to Lithuania's statements to stop our transit). The Ministry of Transport assured: an alternative for the most important commodity items had been found.

We signed an agreement with the Russian Federation in February. In fact, we have transferred about one million tons of oil products to Russian ports since February. Accordingly, we have an alternative. These are the ports of Leningrad Region, Murmansk. These schemes are elaborated, so we will respond very quickly to any changes or additional restrictions on potash transportation. Alexei Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus