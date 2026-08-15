Friendship and Progress: Lukashenko Hails India’s Global Role on Independence Day

President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the citizens of India on their national holiday — Independence Day.

“Your country rightly enjoys authority on the global stage and plays a significant constructive role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda,” Lukashenko wrote to the Indian president. “We highly value the Indian leadership’s efforts to carry out large-scale reforms and ensure stability and harmony in the country.”

He stressed that Minsk consistently seeks to deepen dialogue with New Delhi and aims, through joint efforts, to raise relations to a qualitatively new level in both the political and economic spheres.

In his message to Prime Minister Modi, the Belarusian leader added: “Under your wise leadership, India is confidently advancing along the path of progress and strengthening its standing as one of the global centers of stability and economic growth. India is an important and reliable partner for Belarus on the international stage. I highly value the spirit of friendship and support that exists between our countries and look forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, and technology.”

Lukashenko expressed confidence that joint efforts will elevate Belarus-India relations to a strategic level.