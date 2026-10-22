From Asia to Washington to Moscow: Lukashenko Holds High-Level Meetings on Cooperation and Security

The course toward consistent development of cooperation at various levels is common to Belarus and Myanmar. Alexander Lukashenko received the Chairman of the Union Assembly of Myanmar, the country’s highest legislative body. These days a parliamentary delegation from the Asian republic is on a visit to Minsk.

Active political contacts have been established between the countries. A trusting dialogue has been built at the highest level. The task is to convert it into successful economic projects. They are defined in the roadmap of cooperation for the coming years.

Both sides see interest in developing cooperation in industry and agriculture. Belarus counts on further strengthening of bilateral contacts, but the pace must be increased without losing time, the President urged the partners.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“It is good that you have come precisely at this time, when active work is under way on future directions of cooperation with your country. And not even simply directions of cooperation, but future contracts, concrete deeds between your country and Belarus. To be absolutely frank and speak diplomatically, I must say that we can do significantly more in trade and economic matters than we have now. At least our political relations have gone far ahead of the economy. The economy needs to catch up to the level of political relations.”

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Chairman of the Union Assembly of Myanmar Aung Lin Dwe

The President expressed the opinion that the intergovernmental commission should make more proposals in the direction of intensifying cooperation. He is absolutely convinced: parliamentarians in this regard should, if not be ahead of the presidents, then become a real support for the leadership of both countries, promoting interests in Belarus and Myanmar.

The Belarusian leader stressed that the sides are aimed at serious relations between the two countries, since there are serious, including economic, foundations for successful cooperation in the future. He called not to lose time but to move forward, noting that the rapid development of international relations pushes toward this. According to him, this does not depend on the desire of the sides — the situation requires it.

President was briefed on the results of work in the negotiation process with the US

Continuing the international agenda, the President was briefed on the results of work on the Belarusian-American track.

Over the course of the year several negotiation rounds have taken place at the Palace of Independence: US Special Envoy John Coale has come to Minsk.

The negotiations have yielded significant progress, the American side stated. For Belarus these are not just words, but the lifting of a number of sanctions restrictions for Belarusian companies.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that a little more than a month ago during the last negotiations the sides agreed to meet and discuss Belarusian-American relations, their state and further actions for the future.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus

Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov was tasked with controlling this process. He was used as a representative for conducting negotiations and implementing agreements. A month ago it was agreed that the diplomat would arrive in Belarus and report on the implementation of the agreements reached.

The President stressed that the Belarusian side is strictly fulfilling everything that was promised to the Americans. At the same time, the delegation was told of the desire that the American side should equally strictly observe the agreements reached. The sides agreed that within a month they would catch up and come out onto the platform of further actions.

“I must say that the US administration is not having an easy time; there is plenty of work. But I appreciate that Donald Trump and his people pay attention to our contacts; there is progress on many issues,” the head of state noted. “Despite the fact that individual problems are being highlighted, as they say, with the exchange of political prisoners, the lifting of sanctions, many other issues related to the embassy and so on, today on the table we also have, among other things, Belarus’s relations with the EU, which also concerns the US. I would like you (Valentin Rybakov — ed. news.by) to report on these issues, and we will decide on further actions. Convey to John Coale the warmest wishes, to his wife, a bright and prominent journalist, and also gratitude to Donald Trump for the attention he pays to our relations.”

Dialogue with the US continues, Permanent Representative Valentin Rybakov told the press following the report. A pool of issues that remain to be resolved has been outlined. They are not simple, but further interaction allows one to count on results.

Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN:

“During the last meeting with the American delegation a month ago, the President set tasks and defined those issues that the American side was to resolve so that we could continue high-quality, normal interaction. All the issues that were outlined are being resolved. Only one issue has been fully resolved — yesterday personal sanctions were lifted from the head of Belaruskali. The remaining issues are in the process of being resolved. This may take some time, because the issues are complex, concerning banking activity, but they will be resolved. I hope that positive results will not be long in coming.”

Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN

The negotiations between Minsk and Washington have produced a practical result: Belarusian potash has gained access to the American market. The first shipment is already in the port of New Orleans; the next will go to the US in the near future. The issue of unblocking payments for the fertilizers already supplied is also being resolved.

President of Belarus’s negotiations with Russia’s defense minister

Another meeting took place with the President along the allied line. Russia’s defense minister arrived in Minsk. Andrei Belousov came to the capital to take part in a joint meeting of the boards of the defense ministries of Belarus and Russia. The countries closely cooperate in the military-technical sphere.

The borders of the Union State on the western direction are guarded by a regional grouping of troops of both countries. Alexander Lukashenko assured that Belarus, for its part, is fulfilling all obligations on the protection of the allied borders.

“There are quite a few issues that we must discuss. Thank you for the fact that the joint grouping which we formed with you within the CSTO on the western direction, you maintain despite all the complexities and difficulties. The Belarusian army is fulfilling its role. You, as a person immersed in these issues, know and understand this perfectly, therefore all our obligations from the Russian side toward Belarus, and from the Belarusian side toward Russia, we are fulfilling. Our opponents (we probably do not particularly have enemies here in the West yet, but just in case) know about this; they see it. You see our actions, especially the actions of the Armed Forces: we are preparing for war, but are trying in every way to avoid it — neither we nor you need it. But so that it does not happen, one must be ready for everything, therefore our joint grouping on the western direction will always be needed, and today it is in order,” the Belarusian leader stated.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin

The President thanked Andrei Belousov for assistance in organizing control by various technical means, noting that, taking into account the conflict in Ukraine, they are very advanced along the perimeter of the Union State — on the borders with Ukraine and the West, including radar stations and other means.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that he recently met with President Vladimir Putin and discussed this topic. The Russian leader, according to him, promised to help on the necessary issues.

The President stressed that Belarus controls the entire territory along the border — about 3,000 km if one counts the western and Ukrainian directions — this territory must be covered by means of control and surveillance.

The head of state noted that in this direction the sides are working well, and on other agencies and directions there is good cooperation. He assured that there is no need to worry about the fulfillment of obligations on guarding the borders of the Union State.

Andrei Belousov, Russian Defense Minister:

“The international situation continues to deteriorate. It is becoming extremely complex. Not only complex, it is also becoming more and more unpredictable. We see what is happening in Europe, in the Middle East. This requires preemptive actions. Actually, this was the main subject of conversations with Viktor Gennadievich (Khrenin — ed. news.by): what other actions, tasks we must set for ourselves and resolve in the shortest possible time at our level. There is a whole range of political issues that require decisions by the Supreme Commanders-in-Chief — you and Vladimir Vladimirovich (Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin — ed. news.by).”

Andrei Belousov, Russian Defense Minister

The Russian minister thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the meeting and conveyed greetings from the President of Russia.