From Moscow to Jakarta and Yangon: How President Opened New Doors for Belarusian Economy in a Week

All week, the Belarusian President worked in the East — Forge No. 1 covered tens of thousands of kilometers. It was a trip of great political and practical significance.

The overarching goal was to develop partnership with our long-standing allies in Moscow and Beijing as effectively as possible and to find new partners in the rapidly developing and promising Southeast Asian region. China, Indonesia, and Myanmar are countries with a combined population of more than two billion — meaning a vast sales market. With Beijing, we are “ironclad friends.” Such an approach from China is not surprising: over the years of cooperation, Minsk has proven itself a loyal and reliable ally. Our country plans to acquire 11 Chinese technologies. On this basis, we will develop joint production and know-how.

At the Belarus-China Regional Forum, 40 documents worth 1 billion dollars were signed. Business meetings were also held in Jakarta, yielding nearly 80 million dollars in agreements — and this is only the beginning! There, Minsk will further strengthen its presence. Belarus knows how to be a good friend! We go where we are welcome and where cooperation is possible. Where our goods will be needed and where our experience and technologies will be in demand.

Myanmar — the “uncut diamond” of Asia — after several years of stagnation, its GDP is expected to grow by three percent in 2026 and accelerate to 7–8 percent by the end of the decade. In short, there are partners with whom we can build friendship and reach agreements.

The results of Alexander Lukashenko’s major foreign trip and the most interesting behind-the-scenes political footage are now in the “Time of the First” segment! Russia and China, Indonesia and Myanmar… More than 20,000 kilometers in the air, changes in regions and time zones, dozens of handshakes and agreements. Negotiations with strategic partners and new friends in Asia. On the far arc, Belarus is determined to work seriously.

Such a presidential pace is not for everyone! Alexander Lukashenko’s major international week began last weekend. A rare occurrence in politics — managing to hold talks with two global players in just three days. The meeting with Putin took place without photos or video — some details were shared later in Beijing.

“Straight from Minsk?” asked Chinese President Xi Jinping. “No, I flew here from the Moscow region. We held negotiations with President Putin, and after that I flew to Beijing,” Alexander Lukashenko replied.

The pressure from the press (and the great interest of journalists in the meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Xi Jinping is understandable) was restrained in an interesting way — by stretching a rope. Strict protocol framework did not prevent hearing the main point: Belarus and China are experiencing their prime era in bilateral relations.

One example of successful interaction between Minsk and Beijing, Alexander Lukashenko cited the Great Stone Industrial Park, where the majority of foreign investments come from Chinese companies. “We are ready to act in this regard,” he assured.

The head of state also spoke about industrial cooperation between Belarus and China. Earlier, 2026–2027 were declared the Years of Industrial Cooperation between Belarus and China. “I am grateful to you for supporting the current year and the next as an initiative for the development of industry and industrial cooperation between the two countries.”

“In all areas of economic development, Belarus uses your technologies,” Alexander Lukashenko noted. “We are satisfied with the level of these technologies and the quality of the products we receive today.” “We constantly exchange views with you on the international agenda and the situation in the region. I constantly inform you about this. I think we should continue these contacts further,” the President added.

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People’s Republic of China: “China and Belarus are ironclad friends. The relations between our countries have withstood all the tests of international turbulence. And our friendship is only growing stronger. Our cooperation with you is multifaceted, keeps pace with the times, and constantly brings new results. In international affairs, we also maintain close contact.”

The Belarusian-Chinese Regional Forum brought one billion dollars in investments. Partnership with China is reaching a new level — from individual projects to serious technological and industrial cooperation. Priority areas include microelectronics and instrument engineering, unmanned systems, and medicine.

A strong foundation for such cooperation will be personnel. Work in education will be strengthened. While visiting Peking University — where the first results of joint student training in the innovative field of biotechnology were summed up — Alexander Lukashenko said: this is only the beginning!

“Our program needs improvement; we must go deeper so that the experience and knowledge of the young people who will study here spread like a fan across Belarus. Receiving an education at one of the world’s leading universities is the first step, and all this is for the sake of production that will be based on the education our young people receive here,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The discussion of a practice-oriented approach to education took place in the context of a joint educational program between leading universities of the two countries in the specialty “Biotechnology.” In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko noted that students who studied under this program should create specific enterprises and produce corresponding products in Belarus based on Chinese technologies.

“First and foremost, pharmacology. Your experience and technologies in the production of medicines and vaccines are extremely important to us,” the President stressed.

Powerful Su fighter jets took off from the airport in Jakarta — they had previously undergone modernization in Belarus — and the escort, as a sign of respect, Alexander Lukashenko could observe from the presidential plane. While the aircraft was still in the air, preparations for the official visit of the Belarusian leader to Indonesia were in full swing. This was only the second such visit in the history of relations between the two countries.

That the Belarusian President was being prepared for a special welcome in Indonesia was immediately noticeable. An honorary motorcycle escort accompanied the president and had been prepared in advance. Flags were installed — two at once: Belarusian and Indonesian.

In the Indonesian Palace of Independence, the press pool encountered a touch of exoticism. The press center was located under a giant tropical ficus tree. Despite the early hour, the temperature was already over 30 degrees. While waiting, journalists set up an improvised press center right on the grass under the large tree’s canopy. Waiting for the negotiations was certainly more pleasant this way than under the scorching sun.

Although many thought the negotiations were only about to begin, they had actually continued. On the eve of the official ceremony, the presidents of Belarus and Indonesia had already managed to talk.

Natalia Eismont, Press Secretary to the President of Belarus: “The President held serious negotiations with representatives of Indonesia’s political and business circles. It was a kind of preparation for today’s main part of the visit. But of course, it was not the only working event of our first day of the official visit. In the evening, there was a meeting with the President of Indonesia. We did not report on it because it was part of the internal work. It was listed in the program as an informal dinner, but first and foremost, it was a full-fledged meeting and a substantive conversation in a fairly broad composition with the participation of delegation members that took place before the dinner itself. Any lunch or dinner at the level of heads of state is an absolutely full-fledged working format — even broader and longer, during which, over the course of an hour and a half or even two hours, the presidents begin discussing all the most important matters so that some decisions can already be taken today.”

The usual heavy traffic — and on the central island of Java, home to 150 million people, half the country — the high guest may not have seen. What was visible, however, was how skillfully they know how to welcome guests here. Thanks to the leaders, the intensity of bilateral relations increased significantly over the past year. Trade has almost doubled. With the leader of the region — and that is Indonesia’s status in growing Southeast Asia — a great deal is being agreed upon. Just like us, Indonesia’s foreign policy principle is simple: do not seek confrontation, but make maximum use of the advantages of cooperation with global partners.

“You can work in Europe from the territory of Belarus. And we will provide you with every possible support in this. We are friends with you and will do everything necessary so that you never come to regret having become associated with us. The potential of our cooperation, Mr. President, is significant. It is not that you are a giant country. We, by comparison, are a modest state, but we possess the technologies and competencies you need. And in this regard, we are ready to work with you. There are no closed topics here. We fear no one, just as you in Indonesia do not, because we are doing this not against anyone. We are doing this for the benefit of our countries and peoples.”

In journalistic circles, there will be organizational discussions. Lawyers and protocol will work more closely and in sync. Until the very last moment, they will verify that everything is correct in the list of documents to be signed. By the way, many global manufacturers are competing for a place in the large Indonesian market. Ours will work primarily in the area of food security — supplies of dry milk and other products, as well as machinery — which is of interest in the region. All of this is targeted work by enterprises. At the general level, a roadmap has been approved.

“For us, there is an untapped field of work here. Once again, I want to assure you: everything we have agreed upon, we will implement. Yes, we are not as gigantic a country as Indonesia. But we have what you need,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

He assured that Belarus is ready to make a significant contribution to the work being carried out in this direction by the leadership of Indonesia. This concerns supplies of fertilizers, agricultural machinery, heavy equipment, and other goods.

“We are ready not only to supply you with this equipment but also to train thousands of your people to work on it. We are ready to train your people not only in Indonesia but also on the assembly lines of our factories. We are also ready to help our Indonesian friends with certain in-demand food items — supplies of milk, meat, and other food products,” he said.

Among the priorities is also the development of bilateral cooperation in industry. “We are open to the implementation of joint mutually beneficial projects and the expansion of cooperation with Indonesia,” the head of state stated. “Not only simple trade, but also the creation of joint enterprises with deep localization.”

Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia: “This visit underscores our friendship, which is being strengthened in a constantly changing global dynamic. Belarus is Indonesia’s principal partner in Eurasia. And we greatly value our relations, which are developing on the basis of mutual benefit. I hope that the partnership between Belarus and Indonesia will grow even stronger and that cooperation will bring real benefit to the peoples of both countries.”

In addition to the economy, short-term visa-free travel, direct flights, and the opening of an embassy — all of these were agreed upon as a result of the meetings. The symbolic handshake sealing the agreements seemed to make a strong impression on the Indonesian leader.

The global strength of Belarus and its President lies in the ability to reach agreements with partners in different parts of the world.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: “Belarus is respected today, first and foremost thanks to the active position and very wise understanding of the world that our President possesses. And this is the key to resolving all issues on the bilateral track with the leaders of such huge states. And one can find real friends so far away, serious multimillion-dollar contracts, help each other solve tasks, and, of course, everything for the benefit of our peoples.”

The negotiations took place in a very open and trusting atmosphere, noted Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich. “As the President said, there are no closed topics, so we are very satisfied with the negotiations that took place. A roadmap has been signed, memoranda have been signed. In the near future, they should yield practical results.”

Logistics issues are also being resolved, the Deputy Prime Minister added. “We already have certain results, including in the supply of food products. The documents signed within the framework of the business forum are evidence of this.”

The working visit to Myanmar became the final point of the Belarusian leader’s major trip. Upon arrival in the country, the presidential cameraman repeatedly had to deal with the humidity — at this time of year, it reaches 90 percent here. The equipment simply cannot withstand it. A few seconds — and the lens is covered in a white haze again.

Climatic features and the specifics of these places must be taken into account by those working in the region — including our equipment manufacturers, for example. Preparations are underway for joint cooperation projects to launch the assembly of Belarusian tractors and vehicles in Myanmar. Active high-level contacts since last year are already delivering economic results today. Belarus is also opening its embassy in the country. Alexander Lukashenko’s arrival was to confirm: the agreements are in force and under control.

Min Aung Hlaing, President of Myanmar: “First of all, I want to warmly welcome you to our country from the bottom of my heart and thank you for finding the time to come to us after Russia, China, and Indonesia. And this is proof of your personal attitude toward us. It is of great importance.”

“The peculiarity of the current relations between Myanmar and Belarus, as I see it, is that we must give a start to a new stage in the development of these relations,” the head of state said. “We must build relations between our two countries that will serve as an example for other states in this region. The foundation of our relations will be the well-being of our peoples. We are not friends with you against anyone. We are friends with you and are developing relations for the benefit of our peoples.”

“We need to accelerate. You can see what is happening in the world. The world is developing very rapidly and often unpredictably. We see this too. We must overcome this unpredictability in the world through active actions,” the President emphasized.

And indeed — it is rapid and unpredictable. If just a couple of years ago it was difficult to imagine, today it is a fact: after Lukashenko’s trip, Trump and he exchanged congratulations on Independence Day in Belarus and the United States. And the American leader expressed hope for a meeting. In any international relations, one must act actively. This is a good strategy for any time.