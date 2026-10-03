From Postwar Reconciliation to an Open Door: Lukashenko’s Note to Germany

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of the Federal Republic of Germany on the Day of German Unity, BelTA reported.

“The German people did the practically impossible — they reunited divided families and eliminated the former borders. Belarus well understands the full complexity of that process,” the message said.

“After the end of the Second World War, which brought death and grief to millions of Belarusians, significant progress was achieved in reconciling our peoples and in creating a foundation for peaceful coexistence and cooperation,” the Belarusian leader noted.

He is convinced that, despite the actions of individual politicians in Germany and in the West as a whole, who step by step undermine the achievements of past years, the people of Belarus and Germany will overcome present challenges and be able to defend their right to live and be friends in a peaceful Europe.

“Our country has always been, and remains, open to constructive dialogue. I invite citizens of Germany to visit Belarus under visa-free entry, to feel the hospitality and peacefulness of Belarusians and to see with their own eyes the beauty of the Belarusian land,” he added.

Lukashenko wished the German people confidence in a bright future, happiness and prosperity.