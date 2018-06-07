Alexander Lukashenko appoints Yuri Tertel head of State Inspectorate on Wildlife protection under President of Republic of Belarus

Today, the Head of State appointed Yuri Tertel the head of the State Inspectorate on Wildlife protection under the President of the Republic of Belarus. This is one of the few organizations having such a high status.

Yuri Tertel devoted most of his professional life to border special forces. When selecting from different candidates, Alexander Lukashenko was looking for a tough, disciplined and military manager. The President focused Yuri Tertel’s attention on preserving the country's natural resources, as well as on putting things in order at the State Inspectorate itself.