On May 7, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in a solemn meeting on the occasion of Victory Day. During the event, which took place at the Palace of the Republic, the head of state awarded nine settlements of the country with the pennant "For courage and steadfastness during the Great Patriotic War". During his speech Alexander Lukashenko, as always, spoke on the burning issues of the day. Western politicians should learn these statements of the President before planning any actions against Belarus. What did the Belarusian leader warned about and called for?

Alexander Lukashenko noted that there are many bright pages in the history of the country, which the Belarusians are rightfully proud of. Not all of them have preserved their significance up to the present day. Many of them, having lost their former meanings, have been simply forgotten. However, there are dates and events that carry the understanding of the essence and the truth of life.

"They are beyond time and circumstances, passed down through generations with mother's milk, protect from mistakes and help to build the future. For Belarusians, the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War was such an event," the President emphasized.

He drew attention to the fact that this is why the updated Constitution enshrines the thesis that "the state ensures the preservation of the historical truth and the memory of the Great Patriotic War".

Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the fact that today politicians of some countries think they are masters of the world. It has become a common practice for them to rudely and unceremoniously interfere in the affairs of sovereign states