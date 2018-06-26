President makes a number of appointments

The main guidelines for the new leaders: integrity, honesty and sincerity. That is why the head of state has a special approach to the selection of leaders of this level. It is known that Alexander Lukashenko very carefully studies the biographies of each applicant and always considers several candidates for each position.

The head of state appointed: Vyacheslav Bril Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Cameroon; Alexander Guchok chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission. The president also approved the appointment of: Nikolai Rogashchuk as deputy chairman of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee; Anatoly Shchuplenkov as chairman of the Belynichi District Executive Committee; Ivan Bartashevich as chairman of the Krugloye District Executive Committee; Dmitry Petrusha as head of Tsentralny District Administration of Minsk; Aleksei Shved as consul general of the Republic of Belarus in Istanbul (the Republic of Turkey); Gennady Trubilo as first deputy housing and utilities minister; Vitaly Smirnov as deputy housing and utilities minister; Igor Buzovsky as deputy information minister; Irina Starovoitova as first deputy education minister; Vladimir Karpyak as director general of OAO Belshina.