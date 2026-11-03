"He Will Shake Up that Swamp": Lukashenko Jestingly Nominates Trump to Lead the UN

MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held warm, informal discussions with participants of the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, during which he humorously suggested a candidate for the post of the next UN Secretary-General, the BELTA news agency reports.

Following a comprehensive, hour-long address at the plenary session—where the President outlined global and regional security matrices, current conflicts, and pathways to their resolution—Lukashenko spent time interacting directly with the forum's delegates on the sidelines.

Acknowledging the Russian and Media Presence

Among the prominent attendees was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Belarusian Head of State extended personal gratitude to Russia's top diplomat for prioritizing the summit despite his intensive schedule. "Thank you very much for coming, and for not bypassing Minsk," the President remarked.

Lukashenko also re-engaged with Igor Korotchenko, the Editor-in-Chief of the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine, who informed the President about ongoing analytical work tracking the summit's key declarations.

"I know that we share an identical stance on many issues, and I observe your work as a promoter of our values," the Head of State noted. "Do not be bashful about it. I used to be a propagandist and an agitator, and I remain one. We promote our own principles and advocate for our own interests. What is wrong with that?"

"Absolutely correct," Korotchenko agreed. "I always say: European Union leaders ought to learn from you."

"From us," the President corrected contextually.

Conversations with Israeli and Baltic Delegates

The Head of State was warmly greeted by Yuri Bocharov, an Israeli political strategist, journalist, and publicist. "You took a break from the war and came to visit us—well done!" the President observed during their dialogue.

"I was invited," Bocharov replied.

"You should not need an invitation. Many of Israel's prominent historic leaders originated from here. Why should I have to formally invite you?" Alexander Lukashenko countered, referencing the deep Belarusian roots of numerous Israeli statesmen. "You are welcome to visit at any time. We maintain a visa-free entry regime. I know that you do not desire war."

"You are correct. We are hoping for dialogue," the Israeli delegate confirmed.

Humorous UN Nomination and Regional Appeals

The conversation naturally shifted toward the US congressional elections unfolding on November 3. "I am a Trumpist. I publicly support him in the elections," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.

"He is the one who should be made the head of the UN. He would shake up that swamp very quickly. He would pitch so many new initiatives to us..." the President added with a touch of humor.

Lukashenko also held cordial exchanges with several other foreign dignitaries who approached to greet him, including delegates from Serbia, the Republika Srpska (within Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Pakistan.

Addressing a representative from Riga, the Belarusian leader emphasized a pragmatic approach to bilateral ties: "We are not waging war against Latvia. Therefore, there is no need to play the fool over there. You could be reaping excellent economic dividends from cooperating with Belarus today."