History of Courage: Lukashenko’s Message to Air Force Veterans and Troops

President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the personnel and veterans of the Air Force on Air Force Day.

“The history of our domestic aviation is many pages of valor, courage, and resilience — of heroes in the years of the Great Patriotic War, in the skies of Afghanistan and other hot spots, and during the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident,” the head of state said. “Sacredly preserving the victorious traditions of the veterans, the aviation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus today continues to develop dynamically, mastering new technologies and the experience of employing aviation equipment in the conditions of modern conflicts.”

Lukashenko stressed that the foundation of this important branch remains the people devoted to their cause — highly skilled specialists from private to general who, through daily persistent work, multiply the strength of Belarusian military aviation.

“I am convinced that you will continue to remain one of the main pillars of our army, reliable defenders of the peaceful sky, and guarantors of the security and sovereignty of the country,” he said. “I wish you good health, inexhaustible energy, vigor, and optimism. May well-being and harmony reign in your families, and may every day bring new successes and achievements for the benefit of native Belarus.”