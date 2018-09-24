Igor Shunevich: Criminal situation in Belarus improving

Weather in Belarus
The criminal situation in Belarus is improving. This was announced today to the President by the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Shunevich.
In general, the number of victims of crimes has reduced due to the fight against crime. The Head of State demanded special emphasis on combating domestic violence, in particular in the country. According to statistics, these crimes are particularly violent, they are difficult to prevent. The President was also interested in the fight against corruption and economic crimes and new legislative initiatives in the field of combating illegal migration.