Joint Efforts: Lukashenko Vows to Unlock Belarus-Ethiopia Potential

President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his 50th birthday.

“In Belarus you are known as an outstanding statesman who has devoted his life to serving Ethiopia, defending its sovereignty, and strengthening national unity,” the Belarusian leader wrote. “I highly value the friendly relations that have developed between Minsk and Addis Ababa. I am confident that through joint efforts we can successfully realize the significant potential of our bilateral cooperation and establish collaboration in machine building, industry, and the agro-industrial complex.”

Lukashenko wished the prime minister good health, inexhaustible strength, and new accomplishments in his demanding state post.