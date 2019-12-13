Public administration, economy and security issues addressed by President on personnel Tuesday

Public administration, economy, security, media. The President called for strengthening personnel in these important areas. The new Secretary of State of the country's Security Council is Alexander Volfovich. He used to be First Deputy Defense Minister. The new post requires assessment of the work of all the Armed Forces and a focus on the quality of work. Vasily Gerasimov became Chairman of the State Control Committee.



Igor Lyashenko became the head of Grodno-Azot. The emphasis is on the implementation of the project of a new large complex, a unique facility for the entire region. Yuri Shuleiko is a new governor in Brest. He was an assistant to the President for Gomel Region before. Mikhail Demidov became the Chairman of Klimovichi District Executive Committee, Andrei Lyubimov is a member of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee from now on. Kirill Kazakov is the general director of STV channel. The media content was highly praised by the head of state. According to the new leader, the emphasis on copyright journalism will continue to develop.



