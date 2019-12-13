3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Public administration, economy and security issues addressed by President on personnel Tuesday
Public administration, economy, security, media. The President called for strengthening personnel in these important areas. The new Secretary of State of the country's Security Council is Alexander Volfovich. He used to be First Deputy Defense Minister. The new post requires assessment of the work of all the Armed Forces and a focus on the quality of work. Vasily Gerasimov became Chairman of the State Control Committee.
Igor Lyashenko became the head of Grodno-Azot. The emphasis is on the implementation of the project of a new large complex, a unique facility for the entire region. Yuri Shuleiko is a new governor in Brest. He was an assistant to the President for Gomel Region before. Mikhail Demidov became the Chairman of Klimovichi District Executive Committee, Andrei Lyubimov is a member of the Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee from now on. Kirill Kazakov is the general director of STV channel. The media content was highly praised by the head of state. According to the new leader, the emphasis on copyright journalism will continue to develop.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All