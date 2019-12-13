3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
President makes personnel decisions
The Head of State approved several leaders in the regions at once. The renewal of the local vertical concerns Baranovichi, Masty, Gorki and Kirov districts. New First Deputy Chairman heads Brest Regionsl Executive Committee, also new heads of Pinsk and Vitebsk appeared. Work in the districts is closely connected with people. Alexander Lukashenko demands to take into account the problems of residents. Professionals and people devoted to the country are emphasized. Agriculture was discussed separately. First of all, the efforts of local leaders should be directed to lagging farms.
Sergey Litosh was approved to be the general director of Belpharmacia enterprise.
The pool of our representatives abroad has also been updated. Thus, the President appointed Dmitry Koltsov as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Iran. From now on, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Mongolia is Dmitry Gorelik. Valery Baranovsky will represent the interests of Belarus in Cuba.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All