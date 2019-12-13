President makes personnel decisions

The Head of State approved several leaders in the regions at once. The renewal of the local vertical concerns Baranovichi, Masty, Gorki and Kirov districts. New First Deputy Chairman heads Brest Regionsl Executive Committee, also new heads of Pinsk and Vitebsk appeared. Work in the districts is closely connected with people. Alexander Lukashenko demands to take into account the problems of residents. Professionals and people devoted to the country are emphasized. Agriculture was discussed separately. First of all, the efforts of local leaders should be directed to lagging farms.