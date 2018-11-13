EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Personnel decisions taken by head of state

Vladimir Semashko has been appointed Ambassador of Belarus to Russia. Concurrently, he will be the plenipotentiary representative of our country to the CIS Economic Council and the CSTO, special representative on integration cooperation in the framework of the Union State, the EEC, the CIS and the CSTO. Until this August Vladimir Semashko served as Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, and before that he served as First Deputy Prime Minister. In the government, he oversaw the spheres of industry and the fuel and energy complex.

Also today, the President has appointed new ambassadors of Belarus to Hungary, Syria and India. And he agreed to the appointment of a number of new leaders of the local power vertical. 

