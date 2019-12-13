Personnel Thursday. New Minister of Culture, heads of diplomatic missions appointed

Strengthening the influence of culture on all aspects of public life was discussed during the appointment of Anatoly Markevich as a new Minister of Culture.

The task for the Ministry of Culture is to strengthen the influence of culture on all aspects of public life. This is the continuation of activities to preserve the historical and cultural heritage, as well as to provide all the necessary conditions for the creative activities of Belarusians. During the appointment, such problematic topics as the situation around Kupala Theater were discussed.

Personnel changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure more efficient work of the police

Ensuring order in the streets of Belarus was discussed during the personnel appointments in the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The President appointed Yuri Nazarenko First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the public security police. At the same time Gennady Kazakevich retains the post of deputy minister and remains the head of the criminal police. Nikolai Karpenkov will command the internal troops. Andrey Lyubimov will be the head of the department of internal affairs of Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee.

Ambassadors appointed to China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan and Kenya

Changes have also taken place in the system of Belarusian diplomatic missions abroad. Yuri Senko will be an ambassador to China. Andrey Ravkov will head the Belarusian embassy in Azerbaijan, and Alexander Konyuk in Armenia. Andrey Metelitsa will be an ambassador in Pakistan. Pavel Vzyatkin will go to Kenya and represent our interests in Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, as well as in a number of international organizations.