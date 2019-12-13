President of Belarus appoints new personnel

Valery Vakulchik has been appointed State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus today. Andrei Ravkov, who previously held this position, will be offered another job. The post of the head of KGB will be taken by Ivan Tertel. He returns to the post of head of the department from the State Control Committee. Vasily Gerasimov will act as Chairman of the State Control Committee. There are no serious complaints about the work of these structures. These steps aim at strengthening the security forces and increasing the efficiency of the departments.



The President does not consider the situation in the country problematic or difficult, which was stressed during the appointment of the leaders of the local vertical. Personnel decisions affected Gomel Region. Andrei Baranovsky was approved for the position of Deputy Chairman of the Regional Executive Committee. New chairmen will start working in Oktyabrsky, Dobrush, Zhlobin, Gomel District Executive Committees.



Vladimir Kukharev, who worked in the Council of Ministers, was appointed Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee. Former mayor Anatoly Sivak will work as Deputy Prime Minister. Kukharev has been working in the metropolitan administration, knows the city and the people, and Anatoly Sivak's experience will come to use at the government level.



