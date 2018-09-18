Personnel day held by President

The Head of State approved today new leaders in the regions. Changes have affected the diplomatic corps. A new job was given to the ex-minister of industry. The Head of State sets clear tasks for the new generation of representatives of local authorities. By appointing new ambassadors Alexander Lukashenko focuses on developing cooperation, political rapprochement and transferring of the best economic experience to Belarus.

The main personnel principles are efficiency and discipline of a new generation of leaders at the level of government, regions and districts, plus diplomacy and experience.

It is from such positions today that the President made final personnel decisions and set tasks for the new management, meticulously and personally for each candidate.

The main task is to give power of all levels only to those managers who will be able to ensure the real economic sovereignty of Belarus in the first place.

Alexander Bodanin is the new head of Braslav region. Lepel regional executive committee will be headed by Mikhail Kiselevich. Vitaly Vovk is now an assistant to the President, an inspector for the Vitebsk Region.

The President also strengthened our diplomatic mission abroad. The priority for diplomats has not changed for a decade and a half already. This is the economy. Hence, close attention is paid to the new Ambassador of Belarus in Latvia. The country reliably provides transshipment of Belarusian cargo by sea. It is doubly priority due to its constructive position in the region.

Finland is a comfortable partner, close in structure of the economy, and in many other respects. The task to new Ambassador Alexei Samosuev is to shift his Eurasian experience to the Finnish and Danish realities.

To the ambassador's responsibilities in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon Vyacheslav Bril has added Côte d'Ivoire.

Today, Vasily Gerasimov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee.

The President also agreed to appoint Valery Rebkovets first deputy chairman of the Brest regional executive committee. Boris Yefremov will work with Vitebsk Region, and Ivan Markevich – with Minsk Region

In addition, Oleg Stolyarchuk was approved as member of the Vitebsk Region Executive Committee.