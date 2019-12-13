Best graduates of military higher educational establishments presented with letters of gratitude by President of Belarus

The officer corps is one of the most important pillars of the Belarusian state. Today, the best graduates from military educational institutions were presented with official letters of thanks by the President of the Republic of Belarus.



The Commander-in-Chief stressed: the mission of a modern officer is to be able to withstand any aggressive actions against Belarus. Today such strikes unfortunately are already moving into the sphere of local terrorist attacks, and occasions for aggression are taken out of thin air. However, the Belarusian state has demonstrated its resilience and the officer corps has demonstrated its ability to defend national interests.



Soldiers and officers do not start wars, they finish them. In the case of Belarus, the "cold war" is already a reality, the next stage is economic coercion to the collapse and terror. In such conditions, preparation of the officer corps for the entire power block is a matter of national importance. Without this pillar, there will be no state, as in Ukraine.



The Palace of Independence and the officer corps. Both are symbols of sovereignty. The color of the uniform does not matter here. Members of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Customs Service, they are simply "law enforcement officers," i.e. a strong component of the Belarusian state.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"In modern conditions loyalty to duty, intelligence and professional knowledge are of particular importance. This is why I see you as officers-patriots, men of honor and duty, high-class specialists, commanders and chiefs who are able to resist any aggressive actions against Belarus. Before our eyes, step by step, the architecture of international security is gradually crumbling. To put it bluntly, it no longer exists. Multilateral world forums designed to maintain peace and security in the world have degraded and demonstrate their inability to effectively perform their functions. Strategic rivalry between the world's powerful threatens to move into a different, more dangerous phase. At the same time there is a constant strengthening of the offensive capabilities of the North Atlantic Alliance. In the vicinity of the borders there is a constant succession of exercises of NATO troops. The rapid reaction forces are being expanded and reconnaissance activities are being actively conducted. A terrorist attack on Belarus has begun."



Preparation of contract murders from abroad, attack on the communication center of the Russian fleet in Vileika, smuggling of weapons and fighters across the border. Today it is also called "international politics", although in fact it is terrorism. Society believed that after Yugoslavia such a thing was impossible in Europe, but then there was Ukraine with its coup d'etat, and now they are almost unashamedly talking about the "Belarusian case".



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"At the military academy you were trained theoretically that there will be no such war as before - it will start from within, from destroying the minds of our people. It will begin with wreaking havoc in our country and then, if necessary, bringing in foreign troops here. This is what we talked about. This is the essence of our National Security Concept. I made no secret of the fact that I gave the order to bring order; the military performed well, just like all law enforcers."



Every week new facts of the hybrid aggression against Belarus are revealed. Sabotage and informational extremism are combined with the economic war. They don't attack by fronts as they did 80 years ago, they try to build a front and chaos from within. Deprivation of sovereignty is only the first goal. Next is the seizure of property, striking an ally in the shortest possible direction. Is it possible to hold out? - Yes. If there is a will and a choice of the present and the future.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



"The collective West continues to strive to establish its hegemony and does not give up its attempts to deprive us of our sovereignty and impose external control. Why us? Because we have always been on their trail. We're just not in the time and place they would like us to be. We don't want to go to war. We don't have that goal. We are military men, so we know the price of peace. But we're not going to get down on our knees. We can't do what they want. We protect ourselves, our families, our children, our land."

