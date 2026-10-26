Lukashenko and Khurelsukh Exchange Ratification Instruments of Friendship and Cooperation Treaty

Upon completion of the negotiations between the Presidents of Belarus and Mongolia — Alexander Lukashenko and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh — the instruments of ratification of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between the two countries were signed, BelTA writes.

The treaty was signed on 3 June 2024 during the visit of the head of the Belarusian state to Ulaanbaatar. This was the first visit at the highest level in the history of bilateral relations.

The treaty provides for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, educational, scientific-technical, social, cultural, humanitarian, agricultural and other areas of mutual interest.