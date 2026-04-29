Lukashenko and Tokayev Discuss Bilateral Relations Development and Schedule of Visits

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On April 29, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone talk, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The two heads of state discussed the development of Belarusian-Kazakh relations, noting the rapid growth of contacts at various levels. Over the past six months, a number of significant bilateral visits have taken place. The Belarusian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister visited Kazakhstan, and the Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament was received in Minsk.

Alexander Lukashenko and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also discussed the schedule of upcoming events and visits. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Astana at the end of May. The presidents reviewed the agenda of these international forums.

In anticipation of the shared holiday, Victory Day, the leaders exchanged congratulations, wishing the peoples of Belarus and Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

Alexander Lukashenko has also renewed his invitation to his Kazakh counterpart to pay an official visit to Belarus to comprehensively discuss all current matters on the bilateral agenda and identify promising projects and future plans.