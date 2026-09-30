Lukashenko Approves Key Parameters of Belarus's Socio-Economic Development for 2027

On September 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 342, approving the key indicators and parameters for the country's socio-economic development for 2027, BelTA reports.

The document was adopted to ensure efficient economic growth and high-quality social development for the country.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is projected at 101.9% of the 2026 level. To achieve this, the investment program is set to accelerate, with a 3.1% increase in fixed capital investment, which in turn will drive growth in the productive sector of the economy.

A 2.9% increase in the export of goods and services will be supported by a broad network of foreign trade contacts and expanded cooperation with key partners in China, the Russian Federation, the CIS, and "far-arc" countries (nations beyond the immediate region).

Successful implementation of investment, production, and export plans is expected to result in a 3% increase in the population's real disposable income.

The National Bank and the government have been set a target of keeping inflation at or below 6%.

To meet these objectives, the government has been instructed to approve a socio-economic development plan for 2027 within two months.