Lukashenko Arrives in Myanmar on Working Visit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on a working visit, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian head of state will meet with President Min Aung Hlaing on July 2. The leaders are scheduled to meet one-on-one to discuss the most pressing issues in Belarusian-Myanmar relations.

The agenda includes cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, humanitarian affairs, and other areas. A joint action plan covers specific activities for the period 2026-2028.

Cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar has significantly intensified in recent years. In 2025, the two sides exchanged official visits between the leaders of the two countries, the first in the history of bilateral relations. Furthermore, Min Aung Hlaing visited Minsk last June, where the EAEU summit was held, and met with Alexander Lukashenko. In April of this year, the Myanmar parliament elected Min Aung Hlaing as President of the country, and he received a congratulatory message from the Belarusian head of state.

During active contacts and negotiations at various levels, the parties' serious mutual interest has translated into practical deeds—specific activities outlined in the roadmap for 2026-2028 are already being implemented.

In accordance with the understandings reached at the highest level, work continues, including on joint cooperation projects. In particular, preparations are underway to launch assembly plants for Belarusian MTZ tractors and MAZ vehicles in Myanmar. Cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector is expanding. The bilateral projects agreed upon by the countries' leaders are intended to consolidate and stabilize the overall positive trend of mutual trade growth in the long term.

In previous years, this indicator was highly volatile. For example, in 2024, Belarus and Myanmar's trade turnover almost tripled compared to the previous year, reaching $34.6 million (190% of the 2023 level). However, in 2025, it declined to $16 million.

This year the trend has returned to positive track, particularly for Belarusian exports. From January to April 2026, the countries traded $8.6 million, $4.1 million of which was Belarusian exports. The main exported products are powdered milk, whey, meat and bone meal, medicines, and automobile parts.