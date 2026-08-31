Lukashenko Attends Opening of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek

The President of Belarus has arrived at the ceremony of the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in the course of a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, arrived at the official ceremony of the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games at the Bishkek Arena stadium, BELTA writes.

The World Nomad Games are an international movement created for the preservation and popularization of ethnic kinds of sport and cultural practices of the nomadic peoples of Central Asia. The first Games took place in 2014 in Kyrgyzstan. Since then the format of the competitions has grown from a regional event into a large-scale international platform of intercultural dialogue, having received the recognition of the UN.

In the tournaments and festivals of the World Nomad Games delegations from dozens of countries of the world regularly take part. This year the participation of about 4,000 athletes and representatives of 90 countries is expected. The delegation of Belarus is headed by Deputy Minister of Sport Alexander Baraulya. Into the composition of the Belarusian national team entered athletes competing in sambo, belt wrestling, and arm-wrestling.

The event includes not only competitions in traditional nomadic kinds of sport, but also a demonstration of crafts and ethnocultural programs. At the Games there also take place parades of teams, master classes in crafts, exhibitions of national cuisine, and folklore presentations.

If one speaks of the sporting component, the main disciplines are equestrian games, races and combats, belt wrestling, hunting with birds of prey, archery, contests in the assembly of yurts, board and folk games, and others.