Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia Can Supply Themselves With the Microelectronics They Need

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is confident that Belarus and Russia are capable of fully providing themselves with the necessary microelectronic products. He stated this at talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, BELTA reports.

“We here will absolutely not remain bare and without these goods — microelectronics. Today we are absolutely creating everything that is needed, together. Tomorrow we will come out at a very high level,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The head of the Belarusian state noted that the day before the question of uniting efforts in the corresponding sphere was also discussed at his meeting in Moscow with Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin. “We have not bad competencies. And recently Denis Manturov (First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia) came to us, looked at these enterprises with specialists. We were working out a certain formula of relations in this regard,” the Belarusian leader said. “We will find the formula. That is not a question. As on other directions of cooperation.”

Alexander Lukashenko also drew attention to the fact that in the bilateral trade turnover of Belarus and Russia modern electronics occupies a large place.