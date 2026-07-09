Lukashenko: Belarus and Uzbekistan aim to double trade turnover by 2030

Following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the partner countries are maintaining the high momentum of bilateral cooperation, consistently expanding its scope, BELTA reports.

The Belarusian head of state noted that the talks were held, as always, in a friendly and trusting atmosphere. The presidents discussed in detail the current state and development prospects of the entire spectrum of Belarusian-Uzbek partnership.

"Trade and economic issues were the primary focus. This is natural. Shavkat Mirziyoyev and I are practical people. As Belarusians say, down to earth. Therefore, we view our priorities in the same way," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President welcomed the significant progress made by the two countries since his official visit to Uzbekistan in February 2024. By the end of 2025, Minsk and Tashkent had reached the highest level of bilateral trade in history, approaching $1 billion. "And this year, we are moving forward, not slowing down, but accelerating," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko stated that the heads of state are united in their opinion regarding the possibility of achieving the ambitious goal of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.