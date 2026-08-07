Lukashenko: Belarus Earned $10 Billion on Food in 2025 — More Than Some Countries Make on Oil

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, speaking with residents of the Vileyka district, expressed confidence that food prices around the world will only continue to rise, BelTA reports.

“Food will only get more expensive. We earned $10 billion on food in 2025. People don’t make that kind of money on oil,” Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

To back up his words, the head of state pointed to the climate conditions that have developed in European countries. This year Europe has faced unprecedented heat. That is creating problems with food security because of the weather’s impact on agriculture. In this regard the president expressed confidence that Belarusian products will be in demand in European countries.

“No matter what sanctions they impose, they will come to us. They imposed sanctions — so what? We sell everything of our own. It costs us a little more, but we will endure. And little by little they come to us, to us,” he added.

“Why am I opening the borders with the Europeans? Not only because we love the Poles, Lithuanians and Latvians. We treat them well — these are not strangers to us, they are our neighbors by God’s will,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “They come to us, buy what they need, and take it themselves (to their own country. — BelTA note). There is no need to go there and sell. People come and buy, and we need to sell. In order to live, in order to have currency. That’s all.”