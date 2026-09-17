Lukashenko: Belarus Has No Territorial Claims — and Will Cede None of Its Land

MINSK, September 17 — Belarus has no territorial claims on anyone, but it will not give its land to anyone either. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said so in his address at the youth forum “Youth. Belarus. Future,” dedicated to National Unity Day, BelTA reported.

“The formula, while I am in power, is one: we need nothing that is not ours, but we will not give up what is ours either,” the Belarusian leader stressed.