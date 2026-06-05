Lukashenko: Belarus highly values long-standing Belarusian-Swedish partnership

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Sweden on National Day, the presidential press service reported.

The head of state emphasized that this holiday symbolizes the unity, rich historical heritage, and strong traditions deeply valued by the Swedish people. "Peacefulness and hard work, restraint and tolerance, a desire for equality and respect for neighbors have become the foundation of your national identity. The same is true for Belarusians. Unfortunately, today these qualities cannot be fully expressed in bilateral relations due to artificial barriers created by certain short-sighted politicians," the message reads.

"Belarus highly values the long-standing Belarusian-Swedish partnership and remains ready to resume mutually respectful and equal dialogue for the sake of progress and prosperity of our states and peoples, as well as strengthening security in the region," Alexander Lukashenko assured.