Lukashenko: Belarus Lacks Soviet Management System

Belarus is missing the kind of management system that existed in Soviet times. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko expressed this conviction during a working trip to the Vileyka district, BelTA reports.

One of the events was a meeting on the organization of trade in rural areas. It was held in the building of the local district executive committee.

Walking into the hall and seeing the surroundings, the president admitted he felt a strong sense of nostalgia. “I cannot boast that the party (the Communist Party. — BelTA note) played a decisive role in my life. There was plenty of everything. But I must say — it may sound unpopular to some of you, especially to our youth — that precisely today this country lacks the management system that once existed (in the Soviet Union. — BelTA note),” Alexander Lukashenko stated.

“So — the task and the nostalgia. My firm conviction is that we are missing that management system,” the head of state added.

“I feel this more than anyone. And anyone who cares about the state feels it too. These are not my feelings of today or yesterday,” the president said. “Having already worked as president for a very long time, I feel more than anyone else that we are missing this system of state management. We are missing serious cadre work. No matter how hard I have tried to build the power vertical and everything else (it was, after all, the salvation for the country and still is), the structure is still missing.”