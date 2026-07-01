Lukashenko: Belarus ready to develop equal dialogue with Canada

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Canadian people on Canada Day, BelTA reports.

"The proclamation of Canadian Confederation on this day 159 years ago marked the beginning of your country's confident march toward independence," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that a sincere desire to preserve and strengthen sovereignty as one of the highest values unites Belarusians and Canadians.

"We highly value the experience of humanitarian cooperation that exists between our peoples. I am confident that the development of an equal dialogue, for which Belarus is always ready, will open new horizons in realizing our shared potential," the President emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of Canada peace, harmony, and prosperity. "We look forward to welcoming you to hospitable Belarus," the head of state added.

Photo: BelTA