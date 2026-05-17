"Today, there's enough rage on the part of our opponents, who are bringing oil refineries to a state of disrepair. We have two modernized refineries—the ambassador [Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov – Ed.] knows this well—and we offer our support whenever required. If your region needs assistance and support in this regard, tell the ambassador, and Boris Vyacheslavovich will inform us. We will try to help you the same way we are helping all of Russia today," the Belarusian leader said.