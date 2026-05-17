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Lukashenko: Belarus Ready to Help Russian Regions with Oil Refining
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus is ready to support Russian regions in oil refining. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko on May 18 at a meeting with Sverdlovsk Region Governor Denis Pasler, BelTA informs.
"Today, there's enough rage on the part of our opponents, who are bringing oil refineries to a state of disrepair. We have two modernized refineries—the ambassador [Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov – Ed.] knows this well—and we offer our support whenever required. If your region needs assistance and support in this regard, tell the ambassador, and Boris Vyacheslavovich will inform us. We will try to help you the same way we are helping all of Russia today," the Belarusian leader said.