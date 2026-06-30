Lukashenko: China's Expertise in Drug Production Important for Belarus

China's expertise in producing medicines and vaccines is extremely important for Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting with the leadership of Peking University, BelTA reports.

At the meeting, the Belarusian head of state discussed a joint Belarusian-Chinese educational program between the two countries' leading universities in the field of biotechnology. In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko noted that students who trained under this program should establish specific enterprises and produce the corresponding product in Belarus using Chinese technologies.

"Primarily in pharmacology. Your experience and technologies in producing medicines and vaccines are extremely important to us, especially in the biotechnology field in which we have begun cooperation," the President emphasized.

He noted that young specialists who received relevant training through the joint educational program would be employed in Belarus. Chinese and Russian companies were also interested in hiring them.

"But I have a strict requirement: after graduating from your university, these young people must work in Belarus, working closely with Chinese companies, and producing specific medications—in this case, for the treatment of cancer—in Belarus. The Chinese President agreed with this logic," Alexander Lukashenko said.

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