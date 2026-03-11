Lukashenko: Clear line must be drawn between justified and unjustified intermediary

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de540c32-e5de-4959-9421-4794f8e7996b/conversions/290d91df-9005-4a0f-aaa3-93a5371ba93c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de540c32-e5de-4959-9421-4794f8e7996b/conversions/290d91df-9005-4a0f-aaa3-93a5371ba93c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de540c32-e5de-4959-9421-4794f8e7996b/conversions/290d91df-9005-4a0f-aaa3-93a5371ba93c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de540c32-e5de-4959-9421-4794f8e7996b/conversions/290d91df-9005-4a0f-aaa3-93a5371ba93c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has set the task to clearly distinguish between legitimate and unjustified re-selling. He made this statement at a meeting on measures to eliminate unjustified and unfair intermediation, BelTA reports.

The President emphasized that the issue raised in the meeting's agenda is always under his close attention, as it is an efficient tool for reducing costs. He has repeatedly issued instructions to improve the economy's competitiveness, ensure efficient use of funds, and prevent various types of shady schemes.

Procurement legislation has been tightened, and multifunctional centers for the sale of Belarusian equipment have been established abroad. However, this has not been implemented perfectly, and the problem has not been eradicated completely, noted Alexander Lukashenko.

According to law enforcement and regulatory agencies, numerous violations and abuses, including criminal ones, are uncovered annually by intermediary structures in a wide range of sectors. In just 2025 more than 400 crimes directly related to procurement procedures were identified, not only in industrial and agricultural sectors, but also in other sectors. Over 50% of these cases involved bribery.

"Therefore, I have instructed Deputy Chairman of the VNS Alexander Nikolaevich Kosinets to thoroughly investigate the situation," the President recalled.