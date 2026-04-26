Lukashenko congratulated the President and people of South Africa on their national holiday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of congratulations to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the national holiday, Freedom Day, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Having achieved the right to independently determine their own destiny through decades of struggle against the apartheid regime, the people of South Africa have transformed the country into a successful example of democracy, sustainable progress, and openness to partnership with other states," the head of state noted. "Belarusians and South Africans share approaches to building their own model of national development and understand the importance of peaceful coexistence, respect, and support in the international arena."

The congratulatory message stated that similar political ideals, combined with the complementarity of their economies, have created prospects for bilateral trade, industrial, agricultural, and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

"Minsk also expects to increase the dynamics of interaction with Pretoria on international platforms, in universal and regional associations such as the UN, BRICS, and the New Development Bank. I hope that we will achieve more significant results in various areas in the near future," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.