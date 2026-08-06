Lukashenko congratulates Academician Petr Vityaz on his anniversary

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Petr Vityaz, Honored Scientist of the BSSR, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor, and Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, on his anniversary, the presidential press service reported.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Petr Vityaz's many years of fruitful work exemplify genuine service to science and dedication to his work.

"Over a long period of time, you have made a significant contribution to the creation of cutting-edge scientific fields, promoted the innovative development of domestic industry and the space sector, and enhanced the state's defense capability," the message read.

"I am confident that your hard work, professional experience, and creative potential will continue to be used to strengthen the country's intellectual sovereignty and serve as a benchmark for a new generation of scientists," the President emphasized.

The head of state wished Petr Vityaz good health and success in his work for the benefit of science and his native Belarus.