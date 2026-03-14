Lukashenko congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on her victory at Indian Wells tennis tournament

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated tennis player Aryna Sabalenka on her victory at the WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA (BNP Paribas Open), the Telegram channel "Pool of the First" reported.

"Monday began with good sports news. Aryna Sabalenka won the Indian Wells tournament for the first time in her career. The President sent a message of congratulations," the statement read.