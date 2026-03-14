3.70 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.36 BYN
Lukashenko congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on her victory at Indian Wells tennis tournament
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on her victory at Indian Wells tennis tournamentnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c28b320-640d-4df9-b1aa-4f42eab4f6ae/conversions/dcc69746-ccae-4d1b-a614-164f9d72f6dc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c28b320-640d-4df9-b1aa-4f42eab4f6ae/conversions/dcc69746-ccae-4d1b-a614-164f9d72f6dc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c28b320-640d-4df9-b1aa-4f42eab4f6ae/conversions/dcc69746-ccae-4d1b-a614-164f9d72f6dc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7c28b320-640d-4df9-b1aa-4f42eab4f6ae/conversions/dcc69746-ccae-4d1b-a614-164f9d72f6dc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated tennis player Aryna Sabalenka on her victory at the WTA-1000 tournament in Indian Wells, USA (BNP Paribas Open), the Telegram channel "Pool of the First" reported.
"Monday began with good sports news. Aryna Sabalenka won the Indian Wells tournament for the first time in her career. The President sent a message of congratulations," the statement read.
On March 15, in the decisive match, the world ranking leader beat the third-ranked Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina - 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (8:6).