Lukashenko Congratulates Lula da Silva on Re-Election as President of Brazil

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil. This is reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“The Brazilian people have demonstrated trust in your consistent course toward building a powerful and independent socially oriented state that independently chooses its vector of development,” the congratulation says. “I am convinced that under your leadership Brazil will continue confidently along the path of strengthening sovereignty and authority on the international stage.”

“You can continue to count on Belarus as a reliable and responsible partner aimed at expanding solid bilateral relations on the principles of mutual respect and friendship for the well-being of our peoples and the ensuring of a just world order,” the President of Belarus noted.

Alexander Lukashenko wished Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva strong health and professional longevity, and all citizens of Brazil peace, unity and prosperity.