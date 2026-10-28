Lukashenko Congratulates People of Czech Republic on Independent Czechoslovakia Establishment Day

On behalf of the citizens and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of the Czech Republic on the Day of the Establishment of the Independent Czechoslovak State, the Belarusian leader's press service reports.

"The history of our countries' interactions remembers many examples of constructive cooperation. For decades, Belarusians and Czechs have successfully developed people-to-people contacts and implemented economic, humanitarian, and cultural initiatives," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that in the current complex geopolitical situation, it is necessary to emphasize what unites, rather than divides, peoples, and to conduct a pragmatic dialogue based on mutual respect, rather than accumulate unresolved problems.

"I am convinced that finding common ground will enable Minsk and Prague to return to the path of constructive partnership for the benefit of both peoples. Belarus is ready to make the necessary efforts to achieve this," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian President wished people of the Czech Republic happiness, prosperity, and a peaceful future.